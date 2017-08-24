Florida inmate Mark Asay to be executed by experimental injection

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mark Asay - who has white supremacist tattoos - admits one murder, but denies the other

A white supremacist convicted of two racially motivated murders three decades ago is to be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday.

Mark Asay will be the first white man in state history to be executed for killing a black victim, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The execution, due at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT), will also be the first time a new drug cocktail is used.

Asay, 53, was found guilty of two 1987 murders in Jacksonville.

A jury found that he shot his victims - Robert Lee Booker, a black man, and Robert McDowell, 26, a white-Hispanic man - on the same night after making racist comments.

Prosecutors said that Asay hired McDowell, who was dressed as a woman, for sex, and shot him after discovering his gender.

Since the state reinstated death sentences in 1976, 20 black men have been executed for killing white victims, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Thursday's execution will be the first time a new lethal injection drug cocktail is being tried in the US.

Etomidate, an anaesthetic never before used for a US execution, will replace midazolam, which has proved difficult to obtain for US correctional institutions.

Two other drugs - rocuronium bromide and potassium acetate - will be included.

But one dissenting judge said the allowance of an unproven cocktail "jeopardized Asay's fundamental constitutional rights and treated him as the proverbial guinea pig".

In an interview with a local television station, Asay said he does not want to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The inmate - who has white supremacist tattoos - admitted killing Mr McDowell, but denied the other murder.

"If I'm not going to get relief here, it's because the Lord knows that my life here on earth will not be productive," he told News4Jax.

"Because I pray, and I say, 'I've had all of the prison I want.' So I want out of prison, through the front door or the back."

The US has seen several sloppily handled executions in recent years, with lawyers arguing the drugs failed to properly prevent pain during the process.

If there is no last-minute reprieve, this will be the first execution in Florida in more than 18 months, and the first since the US Supreme Court found the state's method of sentencing to be unconstitutional.

The high court ruled that judges held too much sway over the decision to hand down the death penalty.

Since then, the state legislature has changed the rules so that a jury must reach a unanimous verdict in order for a death sentence to be recommended to the court.

But the new law does not affect older cases, such as Asay's.