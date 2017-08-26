President Trump pardons controversial sheriff Joe Arpaio
US President Donald Trump has pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.
Arpaio, 85, was found guilty after he defied a court order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected immigrants. He was due to be sentenced in October.
The president had hinted at the pardon at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Mr Trump has frequently praised the sheriff who is known for his controversial hard-line stance on immigration.
Arpaio frequently appeared on the campaign trail with Mr Trump in 2016.