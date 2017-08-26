President Trump pardons controversial sheriff Joe Arpaio

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joe Arpaio appeared at Donald Trump's campaign rallies during his presidential bid

US President Donald Trump has pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.

Arpaio, 85, was found guilty after he defied a court order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected immigrants. He was due to be sentenced in October.

The president had hinted at the pardon at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Mr Trump has frequently praised the sheriff who is known for his controversial hard-line stance on immigration.

Arpaio frequently appeared on the campaign trail with Mr Trump in 2016.

Who is Joe Arpaio?