In pictures: Houston battles flooding after record rainfall
Images from the US city after it was subjected to a year's rainfall within a week.
Unprecedented rainfall in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey has brought huge floods to the Houston area.
A record 30in of rain (75cm) has already fallen on the city, turning roads into rivers.
But forecasters say the total rainfall could nearly double later this week.
The Texas National Guard - some 12,000 so-called "civilian soldiers" - have assisted in search and rescue operations.
More than 3,000 people have been rescued in and around the city.
Many schools are closed - as are Houston's two main airports, with runways completely flooded.
Two major dams outside Houston have begun overflowing as the rain pushes reservoirs past their capacity.
Many people have been forced to evacuate their homes, leaving their possessions behind.
Officials expect half a million people to seek assistance and 30,000 to be housed in emergency shelters.
A submerged cemetery near Houston shows just how widespread the flooding has been.
Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall again on Wednesday morning, probably in south-western Louisiana.