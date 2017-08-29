In pictures: Houston battles flooding after record rainfall

Images from the US city after it was subjected to a year's rainfall within a week.

  • Image shows a flooded street in Houston with rescue boats and people wading through knee-deep water. Getty Images

    Unprecedented rainfall in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey has brought huge floods to the Houston area.

  • Image shows flood waters on a highway in Houston almost reaching the signs above. Getty Images

    A record 30in of rain (75cm) has already fallen on the city, turning roads into rivers.

  • A flooded highway in Houston with a submerged lorry. Reuters

    But forecasters say the total rainfall could nearly double later this week.

  • A man rescues a woman from her flooded neighbourhood in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

    The Texas National Guard - some 12,000 so-called "civilian soldiers" - have assisted in search and rescue operations.

  • A man stands in chest-deep water on a flooded street in Houston. Getty Images

    More than 3,000 people have been rescued in and around the city.

  • A small child is held in a man's arms after being rescued from the floods. Getty Images

    Many schools are closed - as are Houston's two main airports, with runways completely flooded.

  • A family waiting to be rescued from their flooded home. Getty Images

    Two major dams outside Houston have begun overflowing as the rain pushes reservoirs past their capacity.

  • A man carries his dog through flood waters in Houston. Getty Images

    Many people have been forced to evacuate their homes, leaving their possessions behind.

  • An emergency shelter with many beds in Houston. Getty Images

    Officials expect half a million people to seek assistance and 30,000 to be housed in emergency shelters.

  • Image shows a submerged cemetery near Houston. Getty Images

    A submerged cemetery near Houston shows just how widespread the flooding has been.

  • A man sits on an inflatable boat in flood waters in Houston. Getty Images

    Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall again on Wednesday morning, probably in south-western Louisiana.

