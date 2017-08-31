News this week: Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
Harvey hits Houston
Hurricane Harvey has been wreaking havoc and destruction since it made landfall on the Texas coast late last week.
Harvey is the worst storm to hit Texas in 50 years, and more than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Houston, America's fourth-largest city.
Why was Houston not evacuated?
Houston officials were concerned that a panicked evacuation would just end up causing more deaths. During Hurricane Rita in 2005, 60 of the 100 deaths were attributed to the evacuation, not the storm itself.
Fifteen trillion gallons (56tn litres) of water have so far fallen on Houston - more than twice as much as fell on New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. At least 33 people have been killed in eastern Texas.
On Thursday morning, there was a fire at a chemical plant after the storm damaged its cooling system.
The storm is also expected to cause more than $400bn (£310bn) worth of property damage. Pipelines and refineries have closed, hiking up the price of petrol across the US.
Although by Thursday the hurricane started to move on from Houston up the Mississippi Delta, the city will be rebuilding for years to come.
More on Harvey:
- Reporter rescues lorry driver
- Rafts of fire ants float through Texas waters
- In maps: Houston and Texas flooding
- Child found clinging to drowned mum
- Saving displaced pets
Other news this week:
- Public marks 20 years since Diana's death
- My immigrant story: What it's like to move from Chile to Montreal
- A far-right activist used fake posts to smear Antifa
- The US has approved the first 'living drug' therapy to fight cancer
- Japanese told to take cover as North Korea fires missile directly over island
- India guru gets 20 years in jail for rape, after conviction sparks riots killing 23
- Montreal police accidentally arrest one of America's most wanted criminals
- Trudeau's cabinet shuffle puts focus on indigenous Canadians
Stories you may have missed
- Watch: Tango in the streets of Toronto
- "I was a neo-Nazi, until I fell in love with a black woman"
- "My partner vanished without warning. I had to find him"
- Two sheepdogs protected flock during British Columbia wildfire
- Female Witchsy founders created fictional male co-founder to build start-up
- Size 10 beauty queen rejects title after pageant organisers tell her to lose weight
- Argument during surgery in India goes viral
- Actor quits Hellboy "so the role can be cast appropriately" after whitewashing criticism
- Terry Pratchett's unpublished works were crushed by a steamroller, as per his instructions