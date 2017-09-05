Will 'Dreamers' now be deported?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters rallied in Los Angeles over the weekend

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced that President Donald Trump will scrap an Obama-era programme that had allowed some young undocumented immigrants to remain in the US.

What is Daca?

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme shields an estimated 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants from deportation under a 2012 executive order created by former President Barack Obama.

The programme not only protects the so-called "Dreamers"" from deportation but also provides work and study permits.

In order to qualify for Daca, applicants under the age of 30 are required to submit personal information to the Department of Homeland Security, including addresses and phone numbers.

They must go through an FBI background check and have a clean criminal background, and either be in school, recently graduated or have been honourably discharged from the military.

In exchange, the US government agrees to "defer" any action on their immigration status for a period of two years.

Majority of Daca recipients are from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Who has to leave?

Mr Trump's plan would allow those who have current work permits to stay for up to two years, but would bar companies from renewing those permits or issuing new ones.

However, Mr Trump will delay the cancellation for six months in an effort to give Congress enough time to enact a replacement plan for Daca recipients, according to reports in US media.

No current Daca recipients will be affected by the decision before 5 March 2018 but no new applications will be taken, the justice department said in a statement after Mr Sessions' announcement.

And with Republicans unable to agree a way forward on immigration for years, there is a strong chance the scheme will end.

About 1,000 DACA recipients would lose their jobs each day until 2018, according to the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's non-profit organisation, Fwd.us.

An estimated 10,000 students across 11 states would lose their teachers if Daca was cancelled, Teach for America spokeswoman Kathryn Phillips told the OC Register newspaper.

She said 190 teachers who have gone through the Teach for America leadership are Daca recipients.

Why now?

The president has been under mounting pressure to deliver on his campaign promise of ending the Obama-era programme.

He has since softened his tone on the so-called "Dreamers", but Mr Trump faces a deadline imposed by Republican prosecutors in nine states who have threatened to sue the president if he does not cancel the programme by Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several other Republican leaders argue Daca was unconstitutional and an abuse of the president's executive power.

Who is opposing the plan?

Democrats have overwhelmingly railed against ending the programme, but more recently several Republicans have urged President Trump to keep it in place.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, one of the Republicans who threatened to sue the Trump administration, wrote a letter on Friday to two state senators pulling his support for the lawsuit due to the "human element".

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has also taken a stand against ending Daca.

"These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don't know another home," he said on Friday.

Mr Ryan joined Republican Senators Orrin Hatch of Utah and Jeff Flake of Arizona as well as Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Trump supporter, in backing Daca.

Faith leaders have also stepped forward in support of Daca while business executives have urged the president to keep the programme.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted: "250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values."

What happens now?

The issue is likely to divide Congress, where some lawmakers are scrambling to find a solution for Daca recipients.

A small group of Republican lawmakers is reportedly crafting a conservative version of Daca that would provide so-called "Dreamers" with a path toward citizenship, according to US local media.

A separate, bipartisan bill, known as the Bridge Act, extends Daca protections for three years while Congress negotiated a permanent replacement plan.

The matter could also play out in courts if some states decide to sue the Trump administration over the cancellation.

In fact, states that were opposed to Daca successfully blocked Mr Obama's 2014 plan to expand the programme as well as provide similar protections to the undocumented immigrant parents of American-born children.

But if the programme is dismantled, the so-called "Dreamers" will again become undocumented, losing their work permits, health insurance and in some states, their driver's licenses.