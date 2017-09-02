US embassy staff in Cuba 'suffered brain injuries'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Employees at the embassy in Havana reported feeling unwell late last year

Some US embassy staff in Cuba hit by suspected acoustic attacks suffered "mild traumatic brain injury" and permanent hearing loss, a union says.

In the fullest account yet of the impact on workers, the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) said employees had also suffered "cognitive disruption and brain swelling".

Last month, the US state department said 16 employees had needed treatment.

Cuba has denied any involvement and says it is investigating the reports.

US embassy staff and at least one Canadian began to notice symptoms late last year.

However, the affair was first reported in August when the US expelled two Cuban diplomats from Washington. Officials said the expulsions were in protest at Cuba's failure to protect its diplomats.

The sonic devices may have been used to emit inaudible sound waves that can cause deafness, US media suggest.

In a statement, the AFSA, which represents US diplomatic and international aid staff, said it had spoken to 10 people who had received treatment.

"Diagnoses include mild traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss, with such additional symptoms as loss of balance, severe headaches, cognitive disruption and brain swelling," it said.

It urged the government to do everything possible to help those affected and to "ensure that these incidents cease and are not repeated".

The statement is the first time that the hearing loss has been described as permanent. It is understood that "mild traumatic brain injury" could include concussion or headaches.

The state department is yet to blame anyone for the incidents.

The US mission in Havana was reopened as a full embassy in 2015 following 50 years of hostilities between the two countries.