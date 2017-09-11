Hurricane Irma: Damage mapped

The most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade has left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean, affecting an estimated 1.2m people.

Irma, now downgraded to a tropical storm, reached the highest, category five status, and packed winds of up to 295km/h (185mph).

The storm cut a devastating trail across 10 Caribbean countries and territories, killing at least 28 people there.

It is now moving up through the US state of Florida, where the worst damage is expected on the west coast.

Caribbean islands were worst hit

Images emerging from storm-hit areas show the extent of damage to island communities.

Barbuda

Hurricane Irma left the British overseas territory of Barbuda "barely inhabitable" according to the Prime Minister, Gaston Browne.

Most of the island's population of just over 1,600 live in the town of Codrington, where an initial assessment using satellite images appears to show most of the buildings have been damaged.

Some buildings have been completely destroyed and debris litters the town.

Tortola

At least five people died in Tortola, part of the British Virgin Islands.

An RAF A400M transport plane arrived on Saturday, bringing dozens of soldiers to help kick-start the recovery process.

The airport has been badly damaged but the arrivals lounge is now being used as a base for the recovery operation.

Sint-Maarten

The island that comprises the French territory of Saint-Martin and the Dutch section Sint-Maarten has suffered widespread damage. At least nine people have been killed.

Two hundred and fifty Dutch troops have been deployed to deliver aid, food, medical supplies and building materials - and to maintain security.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said local authorities on the French side believed 95% of the houses there had been damaged, and 60% had been left uninhabitable.

One resident told the BBC the island looked as if it had been struck by a nuclear bomb, with roofs torn off many of the main buildings, including the hospital.

Cuba

Hurricane Irma moved along the north coast of Cuba, causing significant damage to coastal communities and tourist resorts, cutting off power to large areas.

Irma's trail of destruction in Caribbean