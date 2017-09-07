News this week: Hurricane Irma strikes with all its might
Irma 'like a horror movie'
One of the most devastating storms in recent history has hit the Caribbean. Hurricane Irma has already killed ten people, and forced many to flee.
With winds blowing at 295km/h (185mph), Irma is expected to hit the island of Cuba, which has 11m people, Thursday night. Air Canada and Air Transat have sent extra planes to affected areas to rescue vacationers, while some states in the south-east US prepare to evacuate.
The Red Cross has warned that 26 million people are at risk across the Caribbean and US.
Canada welcomes LGBT Chechens
Thirty-one gay and bisexual Chechen men and women have been granted asylum in Canada.
They are being brought to Canada as part of an under-the-radar collaboration between human rights groups and the federal government.
In April, reports surfaced that LGBT men were being abducted, imprisoned, tortured and killed in the Russian republic of Chechnya.
The Chechen government denied that security officials had launched an anti-gay purge, saying that gay men "simply don't exist in the republic".
Other news this week
- BBC journalist witnesses Muslim village in Myanmar burn
- The US government is trying to seize Kim Jong-un's assets
- What it's like to move fro Chile to one of the coldest cities in Canada
- UN says people were more likely to be recruited by religious extremists if they did not have religious education
- Red Sox were caught cheating using an Apple Watch
- State of emergency declared in Manitoba First Nations due to drug crisis
- A pregnant woman's suicide has sparked a debate in China about patient's rights
- North Korea nuclear test may have caused a landslide
- Canadian Imam's picture used in fake news about Hurricane Harvey
