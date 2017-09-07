News this week: Hurricane Irma strikes with all its might

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It was like a horror movie" - Residents of Barbuda describe the destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma

Irma 'like a horror movie'

One of the most devastating storms in recent history has hit the Caribbean. Hurricane Irma has already killed ten people, and forced many to flee.

With winds blowing at 295km/h (185mph), Irma is expected to hit the island of Cuba, which has 11m people, Thursday night. Air Canada and Air Transat have sent extra planes to affected areas to rescue vacationers, while some states in the south-east US prepare to evacuate.

The Red Cross has warned that 26 million people are at risk across the Caribbean and US.

Canada welcomes LGBT Chechens

Thirty-one gay and bisexual Chechen men and women have been granted asylum in Canada.

They are being brought to Canada as part of an under-the-radar collaboration between human rights groups and the federal government.

In April, reports surfaced that LGBT men were being abducted, imprisoned, tortured and killed in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

The Chechen government denied that security officials had launched an anti-gay purge, saying that gay men "simply don't exist in the republic".

