Fox News 'parts ways' with Eric Bolling after investigation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eric Bolling is a long-time host at Fox News

US television network Fox News has announced it and a host accused of sending lewd messages to female co-workers have decided to "part ways amicably".

Eric Bolling was suspended in August as the network investigated accusations of inappropriate picture messages.

His lawyer described the claims at the time as "untrue and terribly unfair".

It was the latest of several high-profile harassment cases at the conservative cable news outlet.

The allegations first emerged on the Huffington Post, which cited 14 unnamed sources claiming Mr Bolling had sent unsolicited photos of male genitalia to at least two female colleagues at Fox Business and Fox News.

After initially suspending Mr Bolling pending an investigation, Fox News announced his departure on Friday.

"We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck," the network said in a statement.

They also confirmed they were cancelling his show, The Specialists.

Mr Bolling's lawyer, Michael Bowe had previously told the Reuters news agency that he intended to co-operate with the investigation so Mr Bolling could "return to work as quickly as possible."

Skip Twitter post by @yashar Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation - $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 9, 2017 Report

The Hill reported in August that Mr Bolling was allegedly suing the journalist who first broke the story for defamation.

Other allegations of sexual harassment involving top Fox News stars recently included: