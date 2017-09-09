In pictures: Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma
The US state braces itself for the storm - 5.6 million residents have been ordered to evacuate.
-
Reuters
The city of Miami braces for the oncoming effects of the Storm, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Sunday.
-
Getty Images
Northbound lanes of I-95 near the Georgia-South Carolina border are busy as people attempt to evacuate at-risk areas.
-
Reuters
Business and home owners across Florida have boarded their windows up in preparation for the strong winds.
-
Reuters
Filomeno Romero, 52, is attempting to reinforce his mobile home in Apopka, Orange County.
-
Getty Images
These boats in Key Largo have been tied to multiple points on the shore, with owners hoping this will help them survive the storm.
-
AFP/ GETTY
Florida's governor has instructed all residents to be prepared to evacuate, as many stock up on supplies ahead of the storm.
-
Reuters
Residents in Fort Lauderdale fill sandbags at a local beach, ahead of projected storm surges.
-
Getty Images
South Ridge High School in Miami is one of the centres being used as a shelter for local evacuees.
-
AFP/GETTY
Some evacuation centres in the Miami-Dade area are accepting pets as residents evacuate.