In pictures: Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma

The US state braces itself for the storm - 5.6 million residents have been ordered to evacuate.

  • A silhouette of a man and a palm tree with Miami skyline and clouds behind him Reuters

    The city of Miami braces for the oncoming effects of the Storm, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Sunday.

  • View of US highway showing bumper-to-bumper traffic on northbound lanes while southbound ones nearly empty Getty Images

    Northbound lanes of I-95 near the Georgia-South Carolina border are busy as people attempt to evacuate at-risk areas.

  • Go away Irma sign outside of a business Reuters

    Business and home owners across Florida have boarded their windows up in preparation for the strong winds.

  • Man is pictured using drill to board up windows of his mobile home Reuters

    Filomeno Romero, 52, is attempting to reinforce his mobile home in Apopka, Orange County.

  • Boats seen tied up as storm is incoming Getty Images

    These boats in Key Largo have been tied to multiple points on the shore, with owners hoping this will help them survive the storm.

  • Soup shelves are almost empty in a super market AFP/ GETTY

    Florida's governor has instructed all residents to be prepared to evacuate, as many stock up on supplies ahead of the storm.

  • People shovel sand into sandbags in Fort Lauderdale Reuters

    Residents in Fort Lauderdale fill sandbags at a local beach, ahead of projected storm surges.

  • People wait to enter South Ridge high school in Miami Getty Images

    South Ridge High School in Miami is one of the centres being used as a shelter for local evacuees.

  • Dogs in cages, dozens are shown in evacuation centre AFP/GETTY

    Some evacuation centres in the Miami-Dade area are accepting pets as residents evacuate.

