Hurricane Irma: Eye of storm hits Florida west coast

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Inside the ice hockey arena-turned-shelter

The centre of Hurricane Irma has hit mainland Florida, just south of Naples, amid warnings of storm surges as high as 15ft (4.5m).

Irma has been downgraded to a category three storm, but made landfall on Marco Island off Florida's west coast with winds of up to 120mph (192km/h).

More than 2.5m homes in the state are without power, and parts of the city of Miami are under water.

Irma has devastated parts of the Caribbean, killing at least 27 people.

Some 6.3 million people in Florida had been told to evacuate.

President Donald Trump described the hurricane as a "big monster". He praised the federal agencies involved with the storm and said he would go to Florida "very soon".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Amateur footage shows flooding in central Miami

The storm hit Marco Island at 15:35 local time (19:35 GMT).

The National Hurricane Center tweeted that people in the area of Naples and Marco Island should move away from the coast as storm surges of up to 15ft were possible.

The storm is now heading for the Tampa Bay area, with a population of about three million. It has not been hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

"We are about to get punched in the face by this storm," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said.

Irma had earlier barrelled through the Florida Keys, a chain of low-lying islands to the south.

The whole of the southern tip of Florida has seen high winds, driving rain and storm surges,

About 2ft (60cm) of water has been seen in Miami's financial district, where one major street resembled a river, but the worst damage is expected on the west coast.

Two cranes have collapsed in high winds in the city.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather's Ben Rich has the latest forecast

Which other areas have already been hit?

Irma is the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, and has already caused widespread destruction on several Caribbean islands:

Cuba: Officials have talked of "significant damage", without giving further details, but no casualties have been reported. Electricity is out across the capital, Havana

Officials have talked of "significant damage", without giving further details, but no casualties have been reported. Electricity is out across the capital, Havana St Martin and St Barthelemy: Six out of 10 homes on St Martin, an island shared between France and the Netherlands, are now uninhabitable, French officials say. They said nine people had died and seven were missing in the French territories, while four are known to have died in Dutch Sint Maarten

Six out of 10 homes on St Martin, an island shared between France and the Netherlands, are now uninhabitable, French officials say. They said nine people had died and seven were missing in the French territories, while four are known to have died in Dutch Sint Maarten Turks and Caicos Islands: Widespread damage, although extent unclear

Widespread damage, although extent unclear Barbuda: The small island is said to be "barely habitable", with 95% of the buildings damaged. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne estimates reconstruction will cost $100m (£80m). One death has been confirmed

The small island is said to be "barely habitable", with 95% of the buildings damaged. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne estimates reconstruction will cost $100m (£80m). One death has been confirmed Anguilla: Extensive damage with one person confirmed dead

Extensive damage with one person confirmed dead Puerto Rico: More than 6,000 residents of the US territory are in shelters and many more without power. At least three people have died

More than 6,000 residents of the US territory are in shelters and many more without power. At least three people have died British Virgin Islands: Widespread damage reported, and five dead

Widespread damage reported, and five dead US Virgin Islands: Damage to infrastructure was said to be widespread, with four deaths confirmed

Damage to infrastructure was said to be widespread, with four deaths confirmed Haiti and the Dominican Republic: Both battered by the storm, but neither had as much damage as initially feared

Are you in the region? Are you a holidaymaker unable to get a flight home or a resident who has been preparing for Hurricane Irma? If it is safe for you to do so, share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: