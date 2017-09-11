In pictures: Hurricane Irma blasts Florida
Images from Florida as it is battered and drenched by a "monster" hurricane.
Getty Images
A satellite image on Monday morning shows storm Irma over Florida with another storm, Jose, out at sea
Reuters
People are being offered shelter at the Germain Arena in Estero, Florida
Reuters
This man was wading across a flooded street in Miami on Sunday
Reuters
Roofs were blown off in Miami
Reuters
This petrol station was pummelled by Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida
Reuters
Mobile homes in Bonita Springs have been flooded