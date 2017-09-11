In pictures: Hurricane Irma blasts Florida

Images from Florida as it is battered and drenched by a "monster" hurricane.

  • GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves on the Florida coast as Tropical Storm Jose (R) moves west in the Atlantic Ocean taken at 05:30 GMT, 11 September Getty Images

    A satellite image on Monday morning shows storm Irma over Florida with another storm, Jose, out at sea

  • People smoke cigarettes outside the Germain Arena, a facility used to shelter local residents during hurricane Irma in Estero, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    People are being offered shelter at the Germain Arena in Estero, Florida

  • A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, 10 September Reuters

    This man was wading across a flooded street in Miami on Sunday

  • Destroyed roofs in a residential area of Miami, 10 September Reuters

    Roofs were blown off in Miami

  • The crumbled canopy of a petrol station damaged by Hurricane Irma is seen in Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    This petrol station was pummelled by Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida

  • Flood water from Hurricane Irma surround a damaged mobile home in Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    Mobile homes in Bonita Springs have been flooded