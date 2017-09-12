From the section

Twenty-eight-year-old interim White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will serve in the role on a permanent basis, US media report.

The longtime Trump aide is the fourth person to fill the role, replacing Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired in July after just 10 days on the job.

Ms Hicks has served as President Donald Trump's strategic communications director and campaign press secretary.

The ex-Trump Organization employee is one of his most trusted aides.

Ms Hicks' permanent appointment comes after a summer of staff shake-ups at the White House.

Mr Scaramucci was fired after he raised eyebrows for calling a reporter to give a profanity-laced tirade against his own colleagues.

President Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and spokesman, Sean Spicer, both left their posts after Mr Scaramucci's appointment.

Who is Hope Hicks?

Former director of strategic communications

Was one of the first staffers to join Mr Trump's 2016 campaign

Served as Mr Trump's press secretary and handled media requests during his campaign

The former fashion model worked as a publicist for Ivanka Trump's fashion label

General John Kelly, who replaced Mr Priebus, sacked Mr Scaramucci after he was sworn in.

Mike Dubke, who was first appointed as communications director, resigned in May.

Mr Spicer also filled in as communications director while the post was open over the summer.