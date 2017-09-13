Image copyright WFOR-TV

Five people at a Florida nursing home that was left without power for days after Hurricane Irma have died.

Police evacuated some 120 residents on Wednesday from the facility, which the storm left without air conditioning.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three were found dead at the Hollywood Hills nursing home. Two others died after reaching hospital.

Ten million people are still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas after Hurricane Irma.

Irma - which has claimed more than two dozen lives in the US - struck southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a category four storm before weakening to a tropical depression on Monday.

It is not the only Florida nursing home that has been left without power by Irma.

More than half of a large retirement community in Pembroke Pines, Florida, still had no electricity by Wednesday morning, leaving elderly residents stuck in rooms with no access to lifts.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald that officers were at the scene.

She said some of the 15,000 residents at Century Village were vulnerable and "we are concerned about their welfare".