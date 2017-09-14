Image copyright Getty/President flip flops Image caption Flip-flops that parody Trump's"flip-flops" on policy have been shared widely

A range of flip-flops in the US are highlighting some of President Donald Trump's most contradictory statements.

The products feature examples of tweets showing him changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing.

Some of the profits are going to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has launched legal challenges against key Trump policies.

Mr Trump is the latest US politician to be mocked for "flip-flopping".

Interest in the Trump-themed shoes comes as the US president appeared to change his mind about a bi-partisan deal to protect young undocumented migrants known as Dreamers.

In a series of tweets, the president denied he had struck an immigration/border security agreement with Democratic congressional leaders, then effectively endorsed the same terms they set out in a press release Wednesday night.

However, the flip-flops draw on previous occasions where Mr Trump's past tweets have haunted his more recent actions.

Speaking to the BBC, the creator of the website President Flip Flops, Sam Morrison, said the product aimed to capitalise on this trend in a fun way.

"The good thing about them is that they are objective - they factually show the president's opinion at one time, and then some time later."

One pair shows Mr Trump describe the US Electoral College as both "a disaster for democracy" and "genius", four years apart.

Image copyright Sam morrison

Another shows a recent tweet condemning anonymous sourcing by "VERY dishonest media", side-by-side with a 2012 tweet saying "an 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud".

But Mr Trump is not the first US politician to have flip-flops dedicated to his statements.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry had novelty flip-flops made about his wavering policies during his 2004 presidential campaign.

Mr Morrison said he had chosen to donate some of the profits from the Trump product to the ACLU because the organisation was challenging his key policies.

"A lot of the issues the President brings up go against what a lot of Americans believe in. I wanted to donate to the ACLU because they are a strong champion for that," he said.

The ACLU has launched legal challenges against the Trump administration's proposed travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries and ban on transgender people serving in the US military.

Mr Morrison's company's slogan is: "Going back on your word, one step at a time".

The website points out that "there will definitely be future opportunities for more editions" because "fortunately for us, he doesn't delete his old tweets. And there are 35,000 of them".