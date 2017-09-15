Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trump negotiations with the Democrats over the Daca deal has caused a spilt within his supporters

Disaffected supporters of US President Donald Trump have posted social media videos of themselves burning his "Make America Great Again" (Maga) hats.

It comes after news the president was working with Democrats toward a deal to protect some young undocumented immigrants in the US.

More hard-line elements of his support have criticised him for the move.

On the election trail, he had promised to "immediately terminate" the "illegal executive order" known as Daca.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme was put in place to protect so-called "Dreamers" - migrants brought to the US illegally as children - from deportation.

Some 800,000 young undocumented migrants are thought to be in the US, but they have been left in limbo after President Trump first announced he was abolishing the scheme and then appeared to backtrack by negotiating with his rivals.

Mr Trump's campaign was spearheaded by a tough stance on immigration. This included a promise to build a US-Mexico border wall, paid for by the Mexican government.

Breitbart, the right-wing news outlet led by Mr Trump's former chief-strategist Steven Bannon, accused the president of a "full-fledged cave on the issue of giving amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens."

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump ...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017 Report

The website labelled him "Amnesty Don" and a hashtag was born with some supporters posting videos of themselves burning their Maga hats and criticising the negotiations.

One Twitter user @_weese_ said he was left with "no choice" to burn his hat, saying the president had "violated several campaign promises".

"You have become the swamp, either drain the swamp or you'll never make America great again," he said, before setting light to the cap in a video.

Others online said Trump voters needed to criticise him.

"Trump needs us to hold him accountable to keep his promises. He'd want that," posted one.

Ann Coulter, a right-wing political commentator, has also publicly criticised the president's move, as well as his recent sympathetic Twitter comments towards young undocumented immigrants.

She also shared a number of the burning videos on her account.

Supporters on a prominent online pro-Trump forum argued between themselves over the Daca negotiation.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Trump announced he was scrapping the Daca scheme earlier this month

Most users defended Trump and slammed those who had turned against them.

Some accused critics of being fake or "bots".

One supporter posted: "He gave up his billionaire lifestyle to MAGA. He's being attacked from every direction. He deserves 4 years of trust and support."

Another said: "Seriously. This is what we hired him to do. When you hire someone, the best thing you can do as an employer is take a step back, let the specialist do their job and wait to see the results."