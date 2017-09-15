Image copyright KCNA Image caption North Korea's rocket launch last month was described by Japan as an "unprecedented threat"

A top general has told Canadian MPs they cannot count on US support if North Korea launches a nuclear attack on their country.

Lt Gen Pierre St-Amand told the national defence committee in Ottawa there is no policy that requires the US to aid Canada in any nuclear attack.

But on the upside, the committee also heard North Korea views Canada as a "peaceful" and "friendly" country.

Pyongyang's missile launch over Japan on Friday has put the region on edge.

Lt Gen Pierre St-Amand appeared before the standing committee on national defence on Thursday to explain the US position on coming to the defence of Nato ally Canada.

"The extent of the US policy is not to defend Canada," he said, not mincing his words. "That's the fact I can bring to the table."

Canada has long avoided joining the US ballistic missile defence programme, under the assumption that if push comes to shove, the US would shoot down a nuclear missile heading for its northern neighbour anyway.

But Lt Gen St-Amand's testimony suggested otherwise.

During the committee meeting, Mark Gwozdecky, assistant deputy minister for international security at the nation's foreign ministry, said all evidence suggests Canada is not in North Korea's crosshairs.

"There's been no direct threat to Canada," Mr Gwozdecky said during the meeting.

"In fact, on the contrary, in recent contacts with the North Korean government, including in August when our national security adviser was in Pyongyang, the indications were they perceived Canada as a peaceful and indeed a friendly country."

Nevertheless, Mr Gwozdecky stressed that even if Canada is not the target, North Korea still poses a serious threat to global peace and security.