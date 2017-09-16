Actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harry Dean Stanton, pictured in 2013

Actor Harry Dean Stanton, known for his roles in films like The Godfather II, Alien and Cool Hand Luke, has died at the age of 91.

The Kentucky-born star had a career which spanned more than six decades, appearing in dozens of films, including 1984's Paris, Texas.

More recently, he appeared in the hit HBO show Big Love, and this year's revival of the cult classic Twin Peaks.

He died at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Friday, his agent said.

Twin Peaks creator David Lynch, who cast Stanton in his films The Straight Story, Inland Empire and Wild at Heart, among others, said: "There's nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) - and a great human being - so great to be around him!!!"

John Carpenter, who directed Stanton in Escape from New York, paid tribute to the actor, calling him "a wonderful man".