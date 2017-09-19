Colorado police hunt 'Mad Pooper' jogger

Image copyright KKTV Image caption The city police department said the woman's behaviour is "abnormal"

Police in Colorado are looking for a mystery jogger - dubbed "the Mad Pooper" - who keeps defecating outside a family's home.

Cathy Budde says the woman has left human waste in front of her property about seven times in recent weeks, even though there are public toilets nearby.

She says her children caught the runner in the act, squatting by their house in Colorado Springs.

The city police department said such behaviour is "abnormal".

"It's not something I've seen in my career," Sgt Johnathan Sharketti told KKTV.

"For someone to repeatedly do such a thing, it's uncharted territory for me."

Mrs Budde told the news station she has confronted the woman.

"So I come outside, and I'm like, 'Are you serious?' Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'

"I thought for sure she's mortified, it's an accident, she'll go get a dog bag, clean it up and never run here again. Not the case."

Mrs Budde added: "Two other times we've caught her - caught her yesterday - she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.

"I put a sign on the wall that's like, 'please, I'm begging you, please stop.'"

But she says this did not deter the jogger from answering the call of nature outside the Budde residence.

Investigators say the unknown suspect could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.