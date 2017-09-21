Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows children being rescued from the rubble of the collapsed school in Mexico City

Race against time

Rescuers are racing against the clock to reach survivors trapped under the rubble of a school in Mexico City which collapsed during a 7.1 earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday.

Bystander footage shows children being pulled out of the rubble.

One person who still may be trapped is a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be sheltering under a table, but rescuers say they do not know how to reach her.

At least 21 children and five adults died as the school collapsed.

The school was one of dozens of buildings toppled by the quake. So far 230 people are known to have died.

Along with Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Mexico states have also been badly affected.

More than 500 members of the army and navy together with 200 police officers and volunteers have been working at the site.

The country's team of rescuers, known as "the moles", are leading the volunteer rescue efforts. The group was formed in the wake of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed up to 10,000 people.

This latest earthquake hit less than two weeks after a magnitude 8.1 event struck Mexico's southern border. But the earlier earthquake began deeper in the earth's crust and affected less populated areas, limiting the damage.

Mexico sits above three large tectonic plates. Both the 7 and 19 September events occurred where the Cocos plate, which carries the Pacific Ocean floor, dives under the North American plate, the platform for most of the Mexican landmass.

