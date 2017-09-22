Image copyright Reuters

The Trump administration has overturned rules introduced under President Barack Obama for handling university sex assault allegations.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the previous administration's guidance was unfairly tilted against the accused.

Mrs DeVos said campuses would continue to confront such "horrific crimes".

But she added: "The process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes."

The new interim instructions will allow universities to decide the standard of evidence to be used when handling complaints.

The DeVos guidelines introduce the option of a "clear and convincing evidence standard" in campus sex assault cases.

This is a higher standard of proof than the "preponderance of evidence" test rolled out under President Obama.

His administration's 2011 and 2014 college sexual misconduct policies included increased reporting requirements.

Critics of that approach said it protected survivors at the expense of the accused's rights.

The Obama administration took action after dozens of women said their sex assault cases had been mishandled.

During his tenure, the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights investigated more than 300 such complaints.

Mrs DeVos said earlier this month: "Through intimidation and coercion, the failed system has clearly pushed schools to overreach.

"With the heavy hand of Washington tipping the balance of her scale, the sad reality is that Lady Justice is not blind on campuses today."

In July, Mrs DeVos's top civil rights deputy, Candice Jackson, provoked outrage when she told a reporter that 90% of campus rape investigations "fall into the category of 'we were both drunk'".

She said the majority of such cases amounted to "'we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right'".

Ms Jackson apologised, and a Democratic senator, Patty Murray of Washington state, called in vain for her to be fired.