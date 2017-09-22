Image copyright Howard University

Protesters shouting "no justice, no peace" have disrupted a speech by former FBI director James Comey to university students in Washington DC.

Mr Comey was giving a convocation address at Howard University, a leading historically black college.

It took some 13 minutes before Mr Comey, fired in May as head of the FBI, could be heard by the crowd of 1,500.

From the moment he took the podium he was distracted by chants including "Get out James Comey, you're not our homie".

The BBC's Courtney Subramanian, at Howard University, says protesters told her they believe the FBI is an anti-black organisation.

Demonstrators were shouting expletives about Mr Comey as others held "Black Lives Matter" signs just outside the auditorium, she adds.

A flyer was distributed to attendees at the ceremony, suggesting Mr Comey had argued racism is not a serious issue within policing.

The leaflet also accused the FBI under his leadership of spying on Black Lives Matter activists.

And it charged that Mr Comey popularised the controversial term "the Ferguson effect", NBC News reported.

The Ferguson effect stems from the police shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014.

Some in the law enforcement community say heightened scrutiny of police since that incident has left patrol officers hesitant to confront suspected wrongdoing.

In October 2015, Mr Comey said there was "a chill wind blowing through American law enforcement", which he suggested could be the Ferguson effect.

His then-superior, Attorney General Eric Holder, dismissed the idea, saying any evidence to support the so-called Ferguson effect was merely anecdotal.

US President Donald Trump fired Mr Comey from his position as FBI director in May.

The sacking sparked the appointment of a special counsel to take on the FBI's investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Friday's speech was being closely watched as it was one of Mr Comey's first public appearances since being ousted from the FBI.