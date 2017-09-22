A dam has failed and caused "extremely dangerous" flooding on Puerto Rico's Guajataca river in the wake of Hurricane Maria, authorities say.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said buses were "currently evacuating people from the area as quickly as they can".

At least 13 people have died on the US territory since Maria ripped through Puerto Rico, devastating homes and knocking out the island's electricity.

The island's governor has called it the worst storm in a century.

Operators of the Guajataca Dam said it failed at 14:10 local time (18:10 GMT), which sparked a flash flood emergency for Isabela and Quebradillas municipalities, the NWS said in a series of tweets.

The agency urged residents in the area to "move to higher ground now" in an alert posted on its website.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," the alert said.