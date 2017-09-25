Image copyright Hatt Photography / Facebook

A wedding photoshoot in Canada took an unexpectedly dramatic turn as the groom leapt into a river to save a little boy from drowning.

Clayton and Brittany Cook were posing for wedding photos on a park bridge in Cambridge, Ontario, when the groom noticed a boy in distress in the river.

With no thought for his suit, Mr Cook jumped into the water and pulled the young boy on to the shore.

Their wedding photographer captured the whole rescue.

The images have since gone viral.

Image copyright Hatt Photography / Facebook

"His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting," Mr Cook told CTV News.

"Luckily, he was only a little guy… and I honestly just sort of hopped him up."

Mr Cook said the boy appeared to have been pushed in by one of his friends.

After being rescued, he appeared fine and went off with an older sibling.

Wedding photographer Darren Hatt said Mr Cook's reaction was so quick, he barely had time to take the photos.

"By the time the bride noticed and shouted out, Clayton had already jumped down and brought him to safety," Mr Hatt wrote on Facebook, where he posted the two images of the rescue.

"His quick action saved the little guy who was struggling to swim. Well done sir!"

Mrs Cook said her husband's quick thinking and selfless action were just some of the reasons she fell in love with him in the first place.

"That's Clay to me," she told CTV. "It's something he would just instinctively do."