Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roy Moore's victory is likely to send shockwaves through Washington

US President Donald Trump's pick to become Alabama's next senator has lost the state's Republican primary to a firebrand conservative, reports say.

Incumbent Luther Strange, 64, said he had called rival Roy Moore to concede the race.

"We wish him the best as he goes forward," he told supporters.

Mr Moore is a populist former chief justice in the state, who rode to the voting booth on a horse named Sassy, and brandished a gun at a rally.

The news is likely to shock Washington Republicans, including President Trump, who had confidently pitted Mr Strange against the party's anti-establishment wing.

Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have both appeared with Mr Strange at rallies, while a political group linked to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell is said to have spent almost $9m (£6.7m) on his behalf.

Mr Moore, 70, is best known for losing his position as the state's top judge twice. The first time, he had flouted a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse.

When the people of Alabama elected him to the court again, he was suspended a second time for defying the US Supreme Court's 2015 ruling legalising gay marriage.

Mr Moore will be seen as likely to win the Senate seat at an election in December, when he will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones.

The seat was held by Jeff Sessions until February, when Mr Trump picked him to serve as US attorney general.