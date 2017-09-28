US & Canada

One killed after rockslide in Yosemite National Park

Image shows the El Capitan rock formation from ground level Image copyright AFP
Image caption El Capitan is one of the best-known landmarks in Yosemite

One person has died and another has been injured by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park in California.

A park spokesman said the rocks fell from El Capitan, a rock formation above Yosemite Valley, on to a popular hiking trail shortly before 14:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

The park remains open and visitor services are not affected.

El Capitan is the world's largest granite monolith and one of the best-known landmarks in Yosemite.

In a statement, the park said the rockslide occurred in an area popular with climbers.

"The release point appears to be near the 'Waterfall Route', a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of El Capitan," it said.

