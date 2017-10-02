Puerto Rico's recovery effort in six charts

Image copyright Getty Images

The island of Puerto Rico, which US President Donald Trump will visit on Tuesday, was devastated by the worst hurricane in its history nearly two weeks ago.

The Caribbean home to 3.5 million people is desperately in need of recovery assistance from the United States which oversees the territory.

Parts of the country remain isolated, and phone networks have been catastrophically ruined, making it difficult to confirm the picture on the ground. But as Mr Trump prepares to see the damage for himself, lets take a look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Maria.