Image copyright ANTHONY BISCARDI Image caption The large gun prop fell on Manson after he appeared to try and climb it

Rock star Marilyn Manson was injured during a concert in New York when a large prop fell on him on stage.

The prop - apparently two large guns held together with metal scaffolding - fell as he was performing at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday.

An eyewitness told the BBC that the singer laid on stage for up to 15 minutes covered in a sheet before he was carried out on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

Eyewitness Anthony Biscardi told the BBC that fans at the concert "instantly freaked out".

"He was performing the [Eurythmics] song Sweet Dreams. Towards the middle of the song it seemed as though he tried climbing onto a prop.

"The first touch of weight on those poles and it came crashing down onto him."

Image copyright Daniel Boczarski/ GETTY Image caption The 48-year-old 'shock rock' star has been nominated for four Grammy awards

In videos of the incident posted online, stage crew and band members can be seen lifting the prop off the singer but he does not get back up.

"He was pretty limp, almost as though he was unconscious," Mr Biscardi said.

Mr Biscardi said a black sheet was put around him until he could be taken off stage, when an announcement was made that the show was cancelled "due to injury".

A representative told Rolling Stone magazine that: "Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital."

The 48-year-old artist was three dates into his The Heaven Upside Down Tour. He was due to perform in Boston on Monday night.