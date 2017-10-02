Las Vegas shooting: The victims

Image copyright Reuters

Details are starting to emerge of some of those killed when Stephen Paddock let loose volleys of automatic gunfire on innocent concert-goers in Las Vegas on Monday night.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer is among those felled by the gun attack. He has been identified by friends speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as 34-year-old Charleston Hartfield, a military veteran who also coached youth football.

The Tennessean reports the death of Sonny Melton, 29. The paper quotes his wife, Heather, as saying the Tennessee nurse, from Big Sandy, saved her life by grabbing her as the shooting started. She says he was shot in the back.

A special education teacher from Manhattan Beach in California, Sandy Casey, died after being shot in the back. She was with her fiancé, Christopher Willemse at the concert. Manhattan Beach Middle School, where they were colleagues, described her as "absolutely loved by students and colleagues alike".

She had "made a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and their families," Superintendent Mike Matthews was quoted as saying on ABC7.

At least two Canadians are among the dead, CBC reports.

It names one as Jordan McIldoon, 23 and a mechanic's apprentice, from British Columbia. He was attending the country music festival with his girlfriend.

Another Canadian who died in the attack is a woman from Alberta, according to CBC.

This page will be updated as more information comes to light