President Donald Trump has told Puerto Rico officials they should be "proud" they did not lose thousands of lives as in "a real catastrophe like Katrina".

Mr Trump also said the hurricane-ravaged US territory had thrown the US budget "a little out of whack".

Before landing on the island, Mr Trump graded his administration's response to Hurricane Maria as an "A plus".

Puerto Rico officials have criticised the US government's handling of the natural disaster as too slow.

Tuesday's five-hour presidential trip to the Puerto Rican capital San Juan came two weeks after the storm devastated the island.

"Every death is a horror," Mr Trump said, "but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous - hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody's ever seen anything like this."

In his apparently impromptu remarks, he turned to emergency responders to ask how many Puerto Ricans had died as a result of the storm.

"What is your death count as of this moment? Seventeen? Sixteen people certified, 16 people versus in the thousands," he said, referring to the 2005 hurricane that killed 1,833 people in New Orleans.