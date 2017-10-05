Image copyright Edmonton police Image caption Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, left, and Samantha Faye Toope were arrested after escaping from an Edmonton prison on Monday

Two Canadian women who escaped prison ran out of luck when they were cornered by police at a jail-cell simulation for thrill seekers.

The women fled an Edmonton, Alberta, prison on Monday, but were arrested the next day at a so-called escape room.

Police traced them to the facility, where people pay to solve puzzles that will unlock the doors of mock dungeons.

Despite their practical experience, the fugitives were unable to pull off another escape.

Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, 20, jumped a fence at Edmonton Institution for Women on Monday.

Police said they were in prison for weapons offences and are considered violent offenders.

Police received a tip from the public on Tuesday evening that the women had been spotted in downtown Edmonton.

But before they could arrest them, the women ducked into SideQuests Adventures escape room.

"They were extremely cool about it," Rebecca Liaw, co-owner of the escape room, told GlobalNews.

"They kept up a regular conversation, asking completely typical questions that we do get on a daily basis. Nothing out of the ordinary."

Minutes later, police came in and asked the owners if two women had just entered the building.

"I was like, 'Yes, actually, they have,'" Jonathan Liaw, Mrs Liaw's husband and the escape room's co-owner, told GlobalNews.

"He just called for backup right away. He just said, 'They're here.'"

The pair were quickly apprehended.

"Ironic. Somewhat funny. Seeing as they escaped an escape room - technically jail - that wasn't supposed to be escaped," Mr Liaw said.