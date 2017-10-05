Image copyright Getty Images

The deadliest shooting in America

In the wake of the deadly shooting at Las Vegas, US lawmakers and the National Rifle Association have called for new regulations on "rapid-fire" tools used by gunman Stephen Paddock.

The endorsement by the NRA is surprising, as the organisation has traditionally opposed attempts to regulate gun ownership in the US.

Some have hoped the Las Vegas shooting, which killed 58 and injured more than 500, would become a turning point for gun laws in the US. There are three times as many guns-per-capita in the US than in Canada, and 40% of Americans say they own a gun or have a gun in the house.

Guns are also responsible for about two-thirds of all homicides in the US.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to piece together Paddock's motive. They found the 64-year-old former accountant dead in his hotel room, surrounded by dozens of weapons.

His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was in the Philippines visiting family when the attack occurred and she says she had no idea what he was planning.

