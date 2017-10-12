Image copyright Getty Images

Police investigate Weinstein allegations

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has gone from top of the Hollywood food chain to a pariah in a matter of days after two investigations by the New Yorker and the New York Times alleged he was a serial sexual harasser.

He has since been fired by his own company and police are investigating allegations dating back to the 1980s. No charges have been filed.

Numerous women, both former employees and some of Hollywood's top actresses, have gone on the record to accuse him of sexual harassment, lewd behaviour and sexual assault. The investigations also revealed that he had paid multiple settlements to women over the years.

The list of Hollywood A-listers who say Weinstein behaved inappropriately towards them continues to grow, and now includes: Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Patricia Arquette, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, Romola Garai, Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale.

Meanwhile, police in the US and UK say they are investigating specific allegations from 2004 and the 1980s. No charges have been brought.

Bafta has also suspended Weinstein's membership, with immediate effect, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, says it will meet on Saturday to discuss the matter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Lea Seydoux, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino have all spoken about their experiences with Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said the film producer "obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.

"Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

