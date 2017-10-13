Deadly wildfires in northern California have destroyed more than 3,500 buildings and forced 25,000 people to leave their homes.

Firefighters are still battling the fires which have at least 31 dead and left scars across 170,000 acres (265 square miles) of land. Satellite images show the extent of the around the city of Santa Rosa.

The fires have been fanned by north-easterly winds known as Diablo winds.

Santa Rosa

Image copyright Getty Images

The Tubbs fire - between Santa Rosa and Calistoga turned housing estates to rubble and ash in some parts of Santa Rosa.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands of firefighters are working to stop the fires spreading.

Image copyright Getty Images

Interactive Slide the button to see how a Santa Rosa community was devastated After Before

Napa County

Wildfires also raged through the hills of the Napa County wine growing regions, burning estates, ranches and farmland.

Interactive Slide the button to see how fires have scorched Napa wine country After Before

Before now, California's deadliest fire was in October 1933, when 29 people died in the Griffith Park fire in Los Angeles.

Among the dead this week are reported to be 100-year-old Charles Rippey and his 98-year-old wife, Sarah, in the Napa area.

Image copyright Getty Images

.