Boy, 10, injured at Niagara Falls after tumbling over railing

Tourists overlook Niagara Falls from the American side of the site Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Millions of tourists visit Niagara Falls each year

A 10-year-old boy is in hospital after falling about 30 metres (100ft) over the railing at Niagara Falls into a gorge below.

Police told the BBC the boy was sitting on the railing so his mother could take a picture on Sunday.

He apparently lost his balance and plummeted backwards, striking his head.

A helicopter took the boy, whose injuries were initially described as critical, to McMaster Children's Hospital in nearby Hamilton, Ontario.

Police said the boy was now in a stable condition and they were still investigating the incident.

The boy was visiting Niagara Falls on the Canadian side with his family when they stopped to take a picture at the Horseshoe Falls, the largest of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls.

In 2011, a Japanese exchange student died after she slipped and fell into the falls after climbing a pillar to get a better view.

