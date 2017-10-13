Europe ‘concerned’ by Trump Iran threat

Image copyright Getty Images

Political leaders around the world have begun reacting to US President Donald Trump's decision to decertify the nuclear deal with Iran.

Officials in the US and Europe, as well as in the Middle East, have both praised and criticised the president's strategy on the international nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded shortly after Mr Trump spoke.

"Today the United States is more than ever opposed to the nuclear deal and more than ever against the Iranian people", he said.

In a written statement, the Islamic Republican of Iran said Mr Trump's action "proves once again that the United States is not a reliable negotiating partner".

Mr Trump's announcement now leaves it up to Congress to decide upon new sanctions to impose on Iran.

Europe

The European Union's Federica Mogherini said the current deal is "working and delivering", adding that the rest of the world would work to preserve the agreement.

The foreign affairs policy-maker also criticised Mr Trump's unilateral action, saying the deal is not a domestic issues and is not in the hands of any one president to terminate.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ms Mogherini says the deal is robust and Iran is implementing it

British Prime Minister Theresa May released a joint statement with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel, saying they are "concerned by the possible implications".

"We stand committed to the [deal] and its full implementation by all sides", they wrote, adding that "is in our shared national security interest".

"We look to Iran to engage in constructive dialogue to stop de-stabilising actions and work towards negotiated solutions," the statement said.

United States

Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, quickly slammed Mr Trump's decision "to throw this hand grenade in the lap of Congress".

"He doesn't have to blow up this deal this way," he said.

Fellow Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff described the White House strategy as "alienating our allies... all part of the new Trump doctrine: Lead from Behind".

Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse said Mr Trump is "casting aside concern for the safety of the American people and our allies just to erase a victory for his predecessor".

"That is not putting America first," he added.

In a joint statement released by the Congressional Homeland Security Committee, several Republicans cheered Mr Trump and pledged to work with him to "hold Iran strictly accountable to its commitments, and support efforts to counter all the Iranian threats".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A timeline of what Trump's said about the Iran deal

Republican lawmakers Ed Royce, Kevin McCarthy, Mac Thornberry and Liz Cheney vowed to submit legislation in the coming weeks intended to "increase sanctions unrelated" to the nuclear deal, which will "target Iran's support for terrorism and its ballistic missile programme".

Former CIA Director John McLaughlin railed against Mr Trump's decision on Twitter, calling it one of his worst ever.

Skip Twitter post by @jmclaughlinSAIS Iran speech - one of Trump's worst decisions: feeds Iran hardliners, splits allies, shreds US credibility, roils congress, gift to Russia. — john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) October 13, 2017 Report

Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lobbied against the 2015 deal, was among supporters of Mr Trump's decision, congratulating him for "boldly [confronting] Iran's terrorist regime".

Mr Trump's decision has "created an opportunity to fix this bad deal, to roll back Iran's aggression and to confront its criminal support of terrorism," Mr Netanyahu said in a Facebook video.

Iran, as well as Russia, has threatened to quit the deal if new sanctions are imposed.

Saudi Arabia also congratulated Mr Trump for pulling out of the agreement, which they said had emboldened Iran to step up its support for militant groups and develop its ballistic missile programme.

Mohamad ElBaradi, the former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the deal sends a signal to North Korea that the US may not respect international agreements.