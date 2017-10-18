From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gord Downie revealed his cancer diagnoses in May 2016

Canadian rock band Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie has died following a battle with cancer. He was 53.

Downie, the lyricist of the Canadian rock band, was dubbed the country's "unofficial poet laureate" by the CBC.

His family said in a statement he had passed away quietly surrounded by friends and relatives.

Canada was shocked when Downie revealed last year that he had glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that begins in the brain.

But despite his diagnosis, Downie continued to tour with Tragically Hip and produce music.

The band went on a nationwide summer tour in 2016, culminating in a final show that was broadcast live across the country.

Hundreds of public screenings were also held to watch the broadcast.

Downie's lyrics often referenced Canadian culture and mythology, with a small-town charm that won the country over.