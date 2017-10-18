Image copyright Police handout Image caption Radee Labeeb Prince, 37

A man suspected of killing three people and critically wounding two others is on the run in the US state of Maryland, police have said.

A gunman opened fire at around 09:00 (13:00 GMT) at a countertop business about 25 miles (40km) north of the city of Baltimore, officials said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, is believed to have ties to the company, officials say.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said all five victims were employees of the Edgewood business, Advanced Granite Solutions, but none of the victims have been identified.

"This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business," the sheriff said, adding that the victims appeared to have been shot with a handgun.

Advanced Granite Solutions owner Barak Caba told the AP news agency that the suspect had worked as a machine operator at the company for four months.

The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle with a licence plate from the US state of Delaware, the sheriff added.

Local schools were placed on lockdown while the FBI and state police helped with the search.

Investigators are treating the shooting as a workplace violence incident, according to Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.

Governor Larry Hogan said he had activated the state's fugitive apprehension team, and two helicopters were deployed in the manhunt.

He said that the two victims in hospital had survived gunshot wounds to the head.