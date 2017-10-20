Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amber Tamblyn had initially defended her husband David Cross

US actress Amber Tamblyn has responded to claims that her husband David Cross made racist comments to a comedian a decade ago by supporting his accuser.

Comedian Charlyne Yi said she met Cross some years earlier and that he had asked if she spoke English, before adding: "Ching-chong-ching-chong."

Cross responded that he did not recall the incident, but that if he made the comments it would have been a "joke".

Tamblyn later said she had "spoken to Charlyne," adding: "I believe her."

"Her feelings/safety are all that matter to me," Tamblyn tweeted on Friday after announcing that she had contacted Yi.

Tamblyn, who initially defended Cross, said that she was "about [Yi's] emotional health right now", adding that women should not be held accountable for the actions of their partners.

Skip Twitter post by @ambertamblyn I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017 Report

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Cross said that he recalled meeting Yi but not the conversation, and that he had "no idea she was upset or I would have apologised".

"I am not accusing Charlyne of lying and I'm truly sorry if I hurt her," he wrote.

Cross added that he would "never" have used such language "unless I was doing some ... racist character" from one of his stand-up routines.

"I would never intentionally hurt someone like that," he said. "I do not remember doing this when I met her."

However Yi said that at the time Cross appeared to have realised that he had caused offence. "He asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent," she said.

Skip Twitter post by @charlyne_yi I will say this:

-I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me.

-This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he's changed (or at the very least, he's scared enough to not be his racist self). — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @charlyne_yi HOWEVER it is very uncool that a 40+ man was being racist towards me, being a young 20 year old woman who was clearly on the verge of tears from his first racist comment. — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017 Report

Tamblyn rose to fame after appearances in the US series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the police drama CSI: Miami. She worked with Cross on the long-running comedy The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

Cross is best-known for the role of Tobias Fünke in the US TV sitcom Arrested Development.

Yi, whose mother is a native of the Philippines, made her film debut in Judd Apatow's 2007 film Knocked Up and has appeared on the popular comedy show Saturday Night Live.