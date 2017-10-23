Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein insists any sexual relations he had were consensual

New York prosecutors are investigating the company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual assault made against the film producer.

The civil rights inquiry seeks to identify employees who have been subject to harassment.

"If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive...we want to know," the attorney general's office said.

Company documents will be seized as part of the investigation.

The Weinstein Company, which was behind Oscar-winning films including The King's Speech and The Artist, has come under intense pressure over the scandal and fired Mr Weinstein from its board earlier this month.

In a statement, New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said: "No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear."

A source familiar with the investigation told the BBC that prosecutors would subpoena documents as part of the inquiry. These include documents relating to complaints about sexual harassment and how such complaints were handled.

More than two dozen women - among them actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan - have made a number of accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

The producer, who has received more than 300 Oscar nominations and won 81, has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.