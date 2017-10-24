Image copyright Reuters Image caption A small child plays under the light of a torch nearly a month after the storm struck

As much of Puerto Rico remains in darkness, questions about how a small utility company struck a deal to help rebuild the power grid are unanswered.

The deal raised eyebrows after it was revealed the company is based in Whitefish, Montana, the hometown of US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The Puerto Rican firm which made the decision has yet to comment.

More than a month after Hurricane Maria struck the US territory, more than 80% of Puerto Ricans are without power.

The US House of Representative's Natural Resources Committee is now scrutinising the deal.

"The size and unknown details of this contract raises numerous questions," committee spokesman Parish Braden told the BBC.

"This is one of many things the committee is taking a close look at as it continues to work with the resident commissioner, governor's office, and oversight board to ensure Puerto Rico's recovery is robust, effective and sustained."

Under pressure to explain the deal, the Puerto Rican governor's office said in a tweet on Tuesday that the deal would be audited.

What happened?

In a Facebook post dated 29 September, Whitefish Energy Holdings announced that it had "received a contract from Puerto Rico Power Authority (Prepa), to rebuild the hurricane ravaged power line infrastructure".

On 19 October, the company announced that Prep had formally approved and ratified its $300m (£227.34m) agreement.

Whitefish Energy Holdings said it had been working for Prepa since 26 September, six days after the storm made landfall, "to repair and reconstruct electrical transmission infrastructure on the island".

What is Whitefish?

Little is known about the utility company.

On its website, the company says it was created in 2015 is and funded by two Texas investment firms and a Brazilian transformer manufacturer.

It states that it is headquartered in Whitefish, Montana, which also happens to be the hometown of Mr Zinke.

In an email to BBC News, the US Department of the Interior said: "Neither the Secretary nor anyone in his office have taken any meetings or action on behalf of this company and played no role in anything to do with any contracts."

However, Mr Zinke did know Whitefish CEO Andy Techmanski because "they both live in a small town (population 6,000) where everyone knows everyone", according to the statement.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A month after the storm, the US island remains largely devastated

While it has provided regular updates on its work in Puerto Rico since its announcement on 29 Sept, there appears to be no posts on its Facebook page before the date of the contract announcement.

An industry trade group says that it "understands that Whitefish has previously worked on the island and is familiar with Prepa's facilities."

A search on GovTribe, a site that collects information on government contracts, shows that Whitefish was awarded a $1.3m contract in July for work in Arizona.

How did the deal come about?

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) placed the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in charge of "the immediate power restoration effort".

When asked by BBC News about the contract, USACE spokeswoman Catalina Carrasco said on Monday "the US Army Corps of Engineers does not have any involvement with the contract between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Whitefish". She referred further questions to Prepa.

Multiple emails sent to Prepa on Monday and Tuesday were not returned.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about whether political donations made to President Donald Trump's campaign and allied groups could have influenced the decision.

A review of federal election data showed that Joe Colonnetta - a founding partner in HBC Investments, one of the two Texas firms that backs Whitefish Energy - had donated $2,700 to Trump's campaign, as well as $20,000 to a group that supported the Trump campaign in 2016.

He had also given $30,700 to the Republican National Committee in 2016 - after Trump became the party's presumptive nominee.

A message sent to the investment firm was not immediately returned.

Aid offer left on the table

The island chose not to request a programme known as "mutual aid", which is coordinated by the American Public Power Association (Appa) and sees other utility organisations offer assistance.

"When (and even before) a major disaster hits a utility's territory and the utility knows that its own crews and equipment won't be enough to restore power quickly, it calls for mutual aid," the Appa states in a document hosted on its website.

By way of comparison, the US Virgin Islands - also damaged by the hurricane and geographically close to Puerto Rico - have requested such aid, according to the APPA.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A month after the storm much of the island's power grid remains wrecked

What has Puerto Rico said about it?

In a tweet responding to criticism, the governor's office said a number of companies were evaluated before repair brigades were hired, and Whitefish Energy "was one of the companies that had the necessary criteria to respond promptly to the energy problem".

It added that the director of Prepa "clarifies that the [power authority's] investments to repair the electrical system will be refundable by Fema".

Questions to Fema about whether they will indeed be paying for the contract and whether they had evaluated the contract before it was signed were not immediately returned.

What has the company said?

On Thursday, Whitefish CEO Techmanski told CNN the contract came together by saying "we called each other".

After this story was initially published, Brandon Smulyan, a representative for Whitefish, told BBC News in an email that the firm had been talking to Prepa before Hurricane Maria struck the island.

"They knew the company's experience in mountainous regions because they discussed the work previously," the spokesman said, adding that Whitefish specialised in "working in rugged, remote and rural terrain".

Mr Smulyan said that CEO Techmanski and Secretary Zinke had "no business relationship", and that Whitefish had not advised Puerto Rican authorities to avoid seeking mutual aid from other utility companies.

When will power be restored?

Approximately 18% of customers have electricity, according to the US Pentagon.

The Puerto Rican governor's goal is to have 30% restored by 30 October, 50% by 15 November and 95% a month later..