US President Donald Trump has said he is open to sending the New York truck attack suspect to Guantanamo Bay.

"I would certainly consider that," he told reporters at a cabinet meeting. "Send him to Gitmo," the president added, using the prison's nickname.

Mr Trump said the US needed "far greater" punishment for such "animals".

He also pledged to end the green card lottery under which he said the man suspected of killing eight people in Manhattan on Tuesday entered the US.