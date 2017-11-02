Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why are Trump and Trudeau fighting over trees?

The US Department of Commerce has said it has concluded that imports of Canadian softwood lumber are being unfairly subsidised.

In a statement released on Thursday, it said efforts to reach a negotiated agreement with Canada have failed.

Canada called the decision on countervailing and anti-dumping duties on lumber "unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling".

This is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between the two countries.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said they "will forcefully defend" the domestic softwood lumber industry.

"We are reviewing our options, including legal action through the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) and the World Trade Organization, and we will not delay in taking action," they said.

Softwood lumber products, like pine, fir and spruce, are mainly used in the construction of single family houses.

The US has claimed for decades that Canada is unfairly subsidising its lumber industry by charging minimal fees to log public lands.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dairy wars: Why is Trump threatening Canada over milk?

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the US remains committed to "free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada", and that the decision is based on "a full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process".

The department said it had determined that Canadian exporters have sold softwood lumber to the US at 3.2-8.89% less than fair value.

It also maintains that the country is providing unfair subsidies at rates from 3.34-18.19%.

The US Commerce Department valued softwood lumber imports from Canada at C$7.6bn (US$5.6bn;£4.3bn) in 2016.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption British Columbia is Canada's biggest logging province

In June, Canada announced C$867m (US$640m;£500m) in relief for the country's lumber industry.

The aid came after the US first slapped hefty tariffs on the import of Canadian softwood lumber in April.

The department announcement comes during a tense point in trilateral talks between Canada, the US and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.