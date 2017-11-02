Image copyright Getty Images

An ex-Trump aide has withdrawn from consideration for an administration post amid scrutiny of his credentials and connection to the Russian inquiry.

Sam Clovis was a candidate to become chief scientist of the Department of Agriculture, but critics said he was devoid of experience for the job.

Mr Clovis has been linked to another former Trump adviser who lied to the FBI about his Russian interactions.

US justice officials are probing claims Trump aides colluded with Moscow.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday: "We respect Mr Clovis's decision to withdraw his nomination."

In a letter sent to the president, Mr Clovis wrote: "The political climate inside Washington has made it impossible for me to receive balanced and fair consideration for this position."

"The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day."

The former Trump campaign co-chair and Iowa radio host had admitted in a questionnaire from the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee in October that he had no background in hard sciences.

US nominees to be chief scientist typically have an academic background in science or medicine.

Mr Clovis, who has a background in political science, told senators his career in Iowa politics had required a knowledge of agricultural science.