Image copyright jackson county detention center Image caption Sean Sykes Jnr, 24, was being interviewed when his flatulence became problematic for detectives

A man's police interrogation in Kansas, Missouri was ended prematurely after he began answering questions by farting, according to local reports.

Sean Sykes Jnr is facing federal gun and drug charges after being pulled over twice by police in Kansas City.

He was initially released in September, but taken back into custody this month.

Explosive new details have now emerged of Mr Sykes's original interview in September that was brought to an abrupt end.

According to the Kansas City Star newspaper, a detective's report said Mr Sykes "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart" when asked for his address by police while being interviewed in September.

"Mr Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview," the detective wrote after recovering.

No charges were filed at the time after Mr Sykes denied knowledge of the items, but the 24-year-old was pulled over again this month. He was charged with stolen firearm offences and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

The detective's report emerged during a court appearance on Monday.

