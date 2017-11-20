Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Former Mexican president Vincente Fox

Former Mexican president Vincente Fox has warned Canada not to betray Mexico in trade talks with the US.

Mr Fox told CTV News he was concerned Canadian PM Justin Trudeau seemed willing to "protect Canada even by sacrificing Mexico".

Negotiators are in the midst of the fifth round of talks between the three partners on their North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Canada, the US and Mexico are discussing updating the 1994 deal.

In October, US President Donald Trump said he would consider a trade pact with Canada minus Mexico.

Mr Trudeau said in response to Mr Fox that he still believes a renewed deal can be reached between the three partners.

But he added that Canada has to "be ready for anything".

In the CTV News interview, Mr Fox said that Mr Trudeau "might, like Judas, give us a strike and go with the United States and leave us aside".

"I warn Trudeau and I warn Canada, you will not make it."

The talks to update the 1994 deal have become increasingly acrimonious.

Trade ministers from the three partner nations are not at the table for this round of talks to provide negotiators time to analyse the proposals that have been tabled thus far.

The hurdles for negotiators include US demands for tougher automotive content rules and a "sunset" clause that would require the trade treaty to be renewed every three years or expire.

President Trump launched renegotiations in a bid to reverse the US trade deficit with Mexico and has blamed the deal on the loss of American jobs.

Overall trade between the three Nafta partners reached $1.1tn (£832bn) in 2016.

Mr Fox, who served as Mexican president between 2000-16, has been outspoken critic of Mr Trump, telling the BBC in February that the US president could "go to hell".