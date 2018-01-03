Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump sits at the White House Resolute Desk in the Oval Office

Donald Trump was "befuddled" by his election win, did not enjoy his inauguration and was scared of the White House, according to a new book.

Journalist Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House also purports to lift the lid on Ivanka Trump's secret presidential ambitions.

The book details Mr Trump's regard for media titan Rupert Murdoch, though the admiration was apparently not mutual.

Michael Wolff's book was reportedly based on more than 200 interviews.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the book was filled with "false and misleading accounts".

The author says he was able to take up "something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing" following the president's inauguration for a close-up insight into the administration.

Here are 10 of the book's revelations:

1. Bannon thought Don Jr meeting 'treasonous'

According to the book, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon thought a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a group of Russians was "treasonous".

The Russians had offered Donald Trump Jr damaging information on Hillary Clinton at the June 2016 meeting.

Wolff writes that Bannon told him of the meeting:

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor - with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."

Bannon reportedly said the Justice Department investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Moscow would focus on money laundering, adding: "They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

2. Trump 'befuddled' by his victory

In an article for NYMag adapted from his book, Wolff describes the amazement - and dismay - in the Trump camp at his November 2016 election win.

"Shortly after 8pm on Election Night, when the unexpected trend - Trump might actually win - seemed confirmed, Don Jr told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears - and not of joy. There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon's not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump. But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly, Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The president and first lady

3. Trump 'angry' at inauguration

Wolff writes:

"Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration. He was angry that A-level stars had snubbed the event, disgruntled with the accommodations at Blair House, and visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears. Throughout the day, he wore what some around him had taken to calling his golf face: angry and pissed off, shoulders hunched, arms swinging, brow furled, lips pursed."

But the first lady's office rejected the claims.

Communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement: "Mrs Trump supported her husband's decision to run for President and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did."

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Trump found White House 'scary'

Wolff writes:

"Trump, in fact, found the White House to be vexing and even a little scary. He retreated to his own bedroom - the first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms. In the first days, he ordered two television screens in addition to the one already there, and a lock on the door, precipitating a brief standoff with the Secret Service, who insisted they have access to the room. He reprimanded the housekeeping staff for picking up his shirt from the floor: 'If my shirt is on the floor, it's because I want it on the floor.' Then he imposed a set of new rules: Nobody touch anything, especially not his toothbrush. (He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's - nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.) Also, he would let housekeeping know when he wanted his sheets done, and he would strip his own bed."

5. Ivanka hopes to be president

Mr Trump's daughter and her husband Jared Kushner allegedly struck a deal that she might run for president in future, according to Wolff:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump pats his pregnant daughter Ivanka during his 2016 campaign

"Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump. Bannon, who had coined the term 'Jarvanka' that was now in ever greater use in the White House, was horrified when the couple's deal was reported to him. 'They didn't say that?' he said. 'Stop. Oh, come on. They didn't actually say that? Please don't tell me that. Oh my God.'"

6. Ivanka mocks dad's 'comb-over'

The US first daughter poked fun at her father's alleged "scalp-reduction surgery", according to the book.

"She treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others. She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate - a contained island after scalp-reduction -surgery - surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men - the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair color."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jared Kushner was unsure of his father-in-law's priorities, according to the book

7. White House unsure of priorities

Katie Walsh, the White House deputy chief of staff, asked Mr Kushner, the president's senior adviser, what the administration wanted to achieve.

But according to the book, Mr Kushner did not have an answer.

"'Just give me the three things the president wants to focus on,' she [Katie Walsh] demanded. 'What are the three priorities of this White House?' It was the most basic question imaginable - one that any qualified presidential candidate would have answered long before he took up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Six weeks into Trump's presidency, Kushner was wholly without an answer. 'Yes,' he said to Walsh. 'We should probably have that conversation.'"

8. Trump's admiration for Murdoch

Wolff, who previously wrote a biography of Rupert Murdoch, describes Mr Trump's high regard for the News Corp media titan.

"On the Saturday after the election, Trump received a small group of well-wishers in his triplex apartment in Trump Tower. Even his close friends were still shocked and bewildered, and there was a dazed quality to the gathering. But Trump himself was mostly looking at the clock. Rupert Murdoch, who had promised to pay a call on the president-elect, was running late. When some of the guests made a move to leave, an increasingly agitated Trump assured them that Rupert was on his way. 'He's one of the greats, the last of the greats,' Trump said. 'You have to stay to see him.' Not grasping that he was now the most powerful man in the world, Trump was still trying mightily to curry favor with a media mogul who had long disdained him as a charlatan and fool."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump is said to regularly speak with Mr Murdoch on the phone

9. Murdoch calls Trump 'idiot'

But the admiration was not mutual, according to Wolff's account of a call between Mr Murdoch and Mr Trump about the president's meeting with Silicon Valley executives.

Mr Trump is said to have told Mr Murdoch:

"'These guys really need my help. Obama was not very favorable to them, too much regulation. This is really an opportunity for me to help them.'

'Donald,' said Murdoch, 'for eight years these guys had Obama in their pocket. They practically ran the administration. They don't need your help.'

'Take this H-1B visa issue. They really need these H-1B visas.'

Murdoch suggested that taking a liberal approach to H-1B visas, which open America's doors to select immigrants, might be hard to square with his promises to build a wall and close the borders. But Trump seemed unconcerned, assuring Murdoch, 'We'll figure it out.'

'What a f****** idiot,' said Murdoch, shrugging, as he got off the phone."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Flynn emerges from a plea hearing in a Washington DC courtroom

10. Flynn knew Russia ties 'a problem'

Former US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn knew that accepting money from Moscow for a speech could come back to haunt him, according to the book.

Wolff writes that before the election Mr Flynn "had been told by friends that it had not been a good idea to take $45,000 from the Russians for a speech. 'Well it would only be a problem if we won.' he assured them."

Mr Flynn has been indicted in the Justice Department special counsel's inquiry.