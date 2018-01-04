Image copyright EPA Image caption Pakistan and the US are key allies - but ties have frayed in recent months

The US government is cutting almost all security aid to Pakistan, saying it has failed to deal with terrorist networks operating on its soil.

The state department said the freeze would remain in place until Islamabad took action against the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban.

Earlier this week, President Trump accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the US while receiving billions in aid.

The Pakistan government has forcefully pushed back against the US, a key ally.

After the earlier comments by Mr Trump it called attacks on it by US officials "incomprehensible" and said they "negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation".

The US stance has been praised by India and Afghanistan, but China, which is investing tens of billions in Pakistan, has backed it.

The Trump administration had already delayed handing over $255m in military aid to Pakistan.

In announcing the restrictions, state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she could not yet put a dollar value on how much aid was being cut.

She said the US government considered that the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network were "destabilising the region and also targeting US personnel".

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

The New York Times has reported that US officials had been denied access to a member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network who they believed could help with information on an American hostage.

On Thursday, the state department also placed Pakistan on a special watch list for "severe violations of religious freedom".