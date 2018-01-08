Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump tweeted on Saturday that he was "really smart"

The US army has removed a "like" from its Twitter account that seemed to endorse a tweet appearing to mock President Donald Trump.

The tweet from The Office actress Mindy Kaling appeared to make fun of recent remarks by Mr Trump about his mental stability and intelligence.

An army source was quoted as saying the tweet had been "liked" "inadvertently".

Kaling's tweet appears to compare Mr Trump to her character Kelly Kapoor in the comedy series.

Her wording echoed a recent tweet by Mr Trump where he called himself "like, really smart".

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump ....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018 Report

He had been tweeting in response to claims made in a book by journalist Michael Wolff that the president is impatient and unable to focus, prone to rambling and repeating himself.

"An operator of the Army's official Twitter account inadvertently 'liked' a tweet whose content would not be endorsed by the Department of the Army," an unnamed Army spokesperson told US news website The Hill. "As soon as it was brought to our attention, it was immediately corrected."