Missing Texas sports journalist found

Image copyright Courtney Roland Facebook Image caption The woman's phone was in her car, parked at a Houston shopping mall

A Texas sports journalist has been found unharmed after she told a friend she was being followed and disappeared shortly after, according to police.

Courtney Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a Texas A&M football camp in Houston on Saturday.

Her roommate told local media Ms Roland texted her that she was worried she was being followed by a man.

A passerby spotted Ms Roland under an overpass and alerted authorities early on Monday, according to police.

Houston Police said Ms Roland appeared unharmed and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital.

Ms Roland's father, Steve Roland, confirmed to the Houston Chronicle newspaper that she was found physically unharmed.

He told the Chronicle: "We don't have too many details right now; we're just happy she's OK."

Ms Roland, a reporter for college sports websites Rivals.com and AggieYell.com, went missing after leaving a Team Texas Elite football try-out on Saturday at about 1600 local time.

Early on Sunday, Ms Roland's roommate said she received a text that she was concerned a blue truck was following her just after leaving a pharmacy in her own car.

Ms Roland failed to meet her roommate for a planned meet-up later in the day, according to local media station KHOU.

Police had said Ms Roland was last seen walking alone at a Houston mall on Sunday evening. Her car was found, with her phone and belongings inside it, near the mall overnight.

Police are expected to hold a news conference on the case later on Monday.